CNN fires Chris Cuomo for helping brother deal with scandal

CNN on Saturday terminated host Chris Cuomo after an investigation by the New York attorney general showed in more detail how he helped his brother, the former governor, defend himself against sexual misconduct allegations.
CNN’s public relations Twitter account announced his termination Saturday.
“We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately,” the network said.
For more on this story, visit NBCNews.com.
Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.