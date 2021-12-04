75º

CNN fires Chris Cuomo for helping brother deal with scandal

The CNN host was suspended from the network after more details emerged about how he helped brother Andrew Cuomo amid sexual misconduct allegations.

FILE - In this combination of photos New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y., on Dec. 3, 2020, and his brother CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Dec. 9, 2018. CNN said Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, it was suspending Chris Cuomo indefinitely after details emerged about how he helped his brother, as he faced charges of sexual harassment.(Mike Groll/Office of Governor of Andrew M. Cuomo via AP, left, and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Uncredited, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

CNN on Saturday terminated host Chris Cuomo after an investigation by the New York attorney general showed in more detail how he helped his brother, the former governor, defend himself against sexual misconduct allegations.

CNN’s public relations Twitter account announced his termination Saturday.

“We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately,” the network said.

For more on this story, visit NBCNews.com.

