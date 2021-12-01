VIDEO: Kidnapped man walked into bank, forced to withdraw hundreds in cash

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say kidnapped a man from his northwest Houston apartment complex, drove him to a bank and forced him to withdraw hundreds in cash.

The incident happened on May 24 at around 9:40 a.m. The victim was at his apartment complex located in the 4900 block of West 34th Street when he was approached by a man he knows only as “Cuba,” who brandished a gun and said they were taking a trip to the bank, the Houston Police Department said.

The armed man forced the victim in his vehicle and drove to a bank in the 1200 block of Blalock Road where he was was forced to withdraw $600.

Security footage recovered from the bank shows the suspect trailing behind the victim as he approached the counter. Once the complainant had the money, the suspect is seen grabbing him roughly and forcing him out the door.

Police said the man drove the victim back to his apartment complex before fleeing the scene.

This is the suspect’s description, as provided by police: Black male, mid to upper 20′s, 5 feet, 8 inches tall with long dark hair, and teal jacket.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

