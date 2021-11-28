11-year-old girl accidentally killed by father while hunting in east Texas, authorities say

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas – An 11-year-old girl died Saturday after she was accidentally shot by her father while hunting in east Texas, authorities say.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at a hunting lease located between Young Road and Hickey Road in Hallsville.

Authorities say the father was using a high-powered rifle during a hunting session when the girl was shot.

Paramedics transported her to a hospital in Longview, west of Hallsville, where she died.

The father will not be charged, according to deputies.

The case is being investigated by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden.