Man wanted, charged with murder after wife’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds, records show

48-year-old Johnny Ray Landry is wanted after the murder of his wife in the 5900 block of Cypresswood Green Drive, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas – A man has been charged with murder and is now wanted by authorities after he reportedly shot his wife in the early hours of Monday morning, court records show.

Harris County officials say 48-year-old Johnny Ray Landry called his sister on Nov. 22 at 2:20 a.m. to confess to the shooting. Landry’s sister then called deputies and requested a welfare check to the couple’s home in the 5900 block of Cypresswood Green Drive.

Court records describe in detail what happened Monday, saying deputies from the HCSO Homicide Unit found 28-year-old Shaterica Anderson’s body inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

A warrant for Landry’s arrest was issued. According to the court records, he was last known to be driving a silver, four-door Ford Flex, with license plate #JZ-0232.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

KPRC 2 spoke with the family of the suspect on the run, who said they do not believe their brother killed his common-law wife, despite her body being found.

“Yes, we are all saddened about what happened to my sister-in-law,” Landry’s sister Sandra said. “We all loved her and my nieces and nephews. But, to sit here and paint my brother as a killer, and to sit here and lie about him being abusive? No.”

Five children were in the home during the time of the shooting, deputies said.

Authorities said they are not sure if the children, who are between the ages of 3 and 8 years old, are the victim’s kids, the suspect’s, or both of their biological children. Investigators said the children are okay and with family members at this time.

According to deputies, there have been issues at the home before. Investigators said Landry was out on bond for some type of family violence/terroristic threat.