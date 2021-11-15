Witnesses: ‘Agitated’ suspect paces around home, fatally shoots victim for unknown reason, flees scene

Tyree Hector, 20, has been charged with murder.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a man at a home on Nov. 3.

Tyree L. Hector, 20, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Lonnie Day, 41.

The shooting happened at a home in the 2100 block of Hampton Road around 11:30 p.m.

According to witnesses, for unknown reasons, Hector became agitated and began pacing around the home that night. He then went into Day’s bedroom and opened fire.

Day was struck multiple times and died at the scene.

Hector fled the residence and remains on the loose.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.