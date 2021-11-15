Shocking video: 2 suspects wanted for allegedly carjacking, robbing man in broad daylight

Surveillance video has been released of two suspects wanted for committing aggravated robbery on June 16.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for two suspects they said carjacked a man at a convenience store in broad daylight, striking him with a pistol before driving off in his van. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video, which has been released to the public.

Surveillance video captured on June 16 shows a man pumping gas at a convenience store in the 12200 block of Fondren around 11:30 a.m. and two suspects standing nearby, watching him.

One of the suspects suddenly approached the man and put a gun to his head. The suspect struck the man in the head with the gun and then got into the passenger seat of the victim’s van while the other suspect went to the driver’s side and got behind the wheel, according to HPD.

Both suspects fled the scene.

The abandoned van was located the following day in a parking lot in the 11000 block of Pleasant Colony, in Jersey Village.

The descriptions for the suspects, who police said are wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, are similar.

Both are believed to be between 16 and18 years old, about 5 feet five inches tall, and weighting 120 to 140 pounds.