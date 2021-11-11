5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, Nov. 11

A student listens to their kindergarten teacher on the first day of in-person classes at a North Texas elementary school last year.

Here are things to know for Thursday, Nov. 11:

1. Texas schools can again set their own face mask rules after federal judge overrules Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates in schools violates the Americans with Disabilities Act — freeing local officials to again create their own rules.

The order comes after a monthslong legal dispute between parents, a disability rights organization and Texas officials over whether the state was violating the 1990 law, known as the ADA, by not allowing school districts to require masks. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel barred Attorney General Ken Paxton from enforcing Abbott’s order.

“The spread of COVID-19 poses an even greater risk for children with special health needs,” Yeakel said. “Children with certain underlying conditions who contract COVID-19 are more likely to experience severe acute biological effects and to require admission to a hospital and the hospital’s intensive-care unit.”

2. Cheerleader left paralyzed after accident during practice motivates social media followers by showcasing her recovery journey

A young cheerleader from North Texas was paralyzed during a freak accident while practicing for homecoming.

Makayla Noble is a world champion cheerleader, but she was involved in a horrible accident in September, which left her paralyzed. Noble was recently brought to aTIRR Memorial Hermann for rehab.

The way Noble explains it, the timing for the stunt was “off,” and she knew as soon as she hit the ground that she was paralyzed.

That’s an awful thing to go through, but dwelling on that accident isn’t really her style. Her competitive side tells her to keep striving for whatever range of motion she’s destined to get back, and she believes while she puts in the work, the outcome isn’t up to her.

“Staying strong in my faith and just trusting in Him has gotten me through,” Noble said.

3. Governor Abbott forms special task force for concert safety following Astroworld Festival tragedy

Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday the formation of the Texas Task Force on Concert Safety following the tragedy that unfolded at the Astroworld Festival that left eight concertgoers dead and injured hundreds of others.

The task force, which will be led by Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony, will consist of safety experts, law enforcement, firefighters, state agencies, music industry leaders, and others.

“We are going to be able to provide feedback from those individuals who work these types of events, and again, ensure that law enforcement is being utilized the way that they should be,” said Jennifer Szimanski, the spokeswoman for Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas.

The task force is set to hold several roundtable discussions to analyze concert safety and develop ways to enhance security at live music events in Texas. Following these meetings, the task force will produce a report of recommendations and strategies to ensure concert safety and protect concertgoers.

4. Astroworld Festival security guard says he had no training or experience ahead of event

KPRC 2 is working to share the stories of people who were at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on the day eight concertgoers tragically died within the crowd.

Darius Williams said he applied online for a staff position at the festival just days before the event.

Williams said he then got an email for what he said was a mass interview, where he was never asked to disclose any of his qualifications.

“My background is in hospitality and retail,” said Williams. “I don’t have any background in security. Basically, if you can pass the background check, then you’re hired. Essentially, it didn’t seem to be much interest in what we did prior or if we had security in our background.”

The company, Contemporary Services Corporation, did run background checks, swiped fingerprints, and gave a licensing exam, but no mention of crowds or even Astroworld specifically.

“The training class seemed so rushed. It was a free for all,” he said. “Find the answers so we can go home. One of the first red flags I picked up [was that] there was nothing event-specific. There wasn’t anything geared towards working a music festival or any large-scale gathering.”

5. KPRC 2 Investigates: Influx of temporary paper tags tied to crime, frustrating police

There’s no doubt you’ve noticed the increasing number of temporary paper license plates on the roadways these days. Law enforcement officers say the plates are contributing to unsolved violent crimes and costing law-abiding citizens money. KPRC 2 investigator Amy Davis has learned the people fraudulently selling the plates are taking advantage of lax oversight by the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Who is selling the temporary Texas tags?

New and used car dealers in Texas have access to the DMV’s web portal to print temporary license plates. Dealers are only supposed to issue paper plates for vehicles that they sell so customers have a temporary license plate until they can get the permanent plate and get the vehicle registered. Temporary plates expire in 60 days.

Car dealers must apply for a dealer’s license with the DMV in order to get access to issue the paper plates; but Sgt. Jose Escribano of Travis County Constable’s Precinct 3 says the DMV is issuing dealer licenses to businesses only selling the temporary plates, not vehicles.

