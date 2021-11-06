55º

HPD: Man charged with murder in fatal NE Houston shooting

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Johnathan Smith, 39 (Image provided by HPD)

HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged in a shooting that left a 62-year-old man dead.

The incident happened in the 3200 block of Jensen Drive in northeast Houston.

Police say at around 2 a.m. on Oct. 27, the suspect, later identified as Johnathan Smith, 39, fired gunshots at 62-year-old Joseph Shelvin. When police arrived at the scene, Shelvin was pronounced dead by paramedics. According to police, there was no suspect description at the time.

Police did not say how the shooting unfolded.

As detectives continued the investigation, police say they were able to identify the suspect in the case as Smith.

Smith was taken into custody Nov. 4 and was charged with murder, police said.

