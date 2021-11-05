Who killed Dakota K. Bawary? Police still searching for suspect who shot, killed man after argument in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – The family of Dakota K. Bawary is asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect responsible for his murder.

Bawary was shot and killed in the 4600 block of West Orem Drive in southeast Houston on Oct. 3, according to police.

Around 2 a.m., police said Bawary was attending a gathering when an unknown number of suspects started an argument with him. One of the suspects then fired multiple gunshots at Bawary, and then fled the scene. Bawary died at the scene.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.