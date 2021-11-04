Woman accused of fatally shooting her mother, wounding her father

HOUSTON – A Houston woman is accused of fatally shooting her mother and wounding her father.

Carmen Danielle Johnson, 29, is charged with murder in the death of her mother, Nikitia Broussard Johnson, 57, and aggravated assault in the wounding of her father, Roderick Glenn Johnson, 58, the Houston Police Department said.

At about 10:40 a.m. on Oct. 30, officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Ridge Harbor Drive. They found Johnson’s mother and father suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson’s mother died at the scene. Her father was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

After the shooting, Johnson drove to a police department and turned herself in, Houston police said. Following an interview, Johnson was charged in the shooting and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail.