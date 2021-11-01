Teen arrested after man gunned down during fight in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – A man is now charged with murder after a 30-year-old was gunned down in fight late Saturday night in southwest Houston, Houston police said Monday.

Police were called to a reported robbery at the 6300 block of Windswept Lane around midnight. They found the 30-year-old man lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police said witnesses recalled Eduardo Castillo, 19, pulling out a gun and shooting the victim in the chest after he got into a physical fight with him. Police said Castillo fled the scene in a blue Toyota Corolla.

Police were able to recover a wallet from Castillo which contained his driver’s license, leading up to his arrest at his home. He was taken into custody without incident.