Fan captured sending Astros positive vibes during ALCS says she’ll also be ready during World Series

The Astros fan said she's ready to use her juju for a winning World Series

Alexis Pedraza became an instant internet sensation during Game 1 of the ALCS.

The die-hard Astros fan was captured on live TV appearing to cast a spell on the opposing team while wearing a rally towel on her head.

Pedraza told KPRC 2 there was no magic involved and was just having fun.

“I was trying to give our team good juju, good vibes, just a strikeout to go into the next inning,” said Pedraza.

The 21-year-old has worked for the Astros organization for two years as a greeter and usher. She said since the ALCS, things have been a bit different at the ballpark.

“It’s been pretty crazy. I’ve had a lot of people at the games recognize me when I went to Game 6 with my family, taking pictures with me. I think it’s really, really cool because it shows a lot of people are having fun,” Pedraza said.

Pedraza has become a meme and even has a t-shirt with her face on it.

“It’s been a lot of fun, especially with fans back in the ballpark. For me, being in that environment it’s like my home,” said Pedraza.

Pedraza told KPRC 2 the good vibes and juju are reserved for big moments, so she’ll be watching the series closely and ready if needed.