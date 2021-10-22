LEGO to release 3,955-piece set inspired by ‘Home Alone’

The idea to create a “Home Alone” set was submitted to Lego Ideas by Alex Storozhuk, a 28-year-old from Ukraine, according to a press release from LEGO/

LEGO announced Thursday the release of a “Home Alone”-inspired set, just in time for the holidays.

The 3,955-piece set creates an accurate layout of the “Home Alone” house and includes mini-figures of Kevin, robbers Harry and Marv, Kevin’s neighbor Marley and Kevin’s mom Kate to recreate scenes from the holiday classic movie.

According to LEGO’s online store, the new set will be available on Nov. 1, and it is priced at $249.99.