Man charged with murder after store clerk shot to death during attempt robbery, police say

HOUSTON – A man has been charged after a convenience store clerk was shot to death during an attempted robbery on Friday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Tyrick Nelson, 20, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 55-year-old Carlos Iraheta.

The shooting happened at a Conoco convenience store around 8:40 a.m. at the 8300 block of Gulf Freeway and Bellfort Street near I-45 south.

Police said Nelson walked into the store counter as if he was going to buy something but pulled out a pistol from his waistband and shot Iraheta several times. Police said a witness called 911, and a second witness reported seeing Nelson running from the store and getting into a black vehicle across the street.

Police said officers in the area were able to locate the vehicle and a short car and foot chase ensued.

During the chase, police said evidence was recovered that linked Nelson to the fatal shooting. Nelson was eventually captured and taken into custody without further incident.

