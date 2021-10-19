Fort Bend County launches campaign encouraging residents to roll up their sleeves against COVID-19

Fort Bend County officials are holding a news conference about a new COVID-19 vaccine awareness campaign.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – In an effort to get more residents to “roll up their sleeves” in the fight against COVID-19, Fort Bend County officials have launched the “Our Shot to Get Back to Normal” COVID-19 vaccine outreach public awareness campaign.

Health and Human Services Deputy Director Dr. Kaye Reynolds, Fort Bend County Judge KP George, Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage, and other community and faith leaders will discuss the initiative at 11 a.m.

