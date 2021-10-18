Colin Powell: Inside his many ties to the Houston area and Texas

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell makes a statement to the media after a meeting at U.N. headquarters, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2003. Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications. In an announcement on social media Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated. He was 84. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file)

HOUSTON – Ret. Gen. Colin Powell died Monday morning at the age of 84.

From his commencement visits to area schools to an area school named after the military leader, Powell had many Texas appearances and ties to the Lone Star State. Here are some of them.

Commencement addresses in the Houston area

Powell delivered the commencement address at Rice University in 2015.

Watch his funny introduction in the video below.

In the address, he said leaders “need to make sure that your followers are given what they need to get the job done. They’re looking to you as the leader to give them inspiration. They’re looking to you to be a selfless person.”

RELATED: Colin Powell, first Black US Secretary of State, dies from COVID-19 complications, family says

Ad

He continued, “My young friends, go through life being totally selfless, always helping others. If you do that, if you act selfless and people can see that’s all that drives you, that will take you to the top. It’s the selfish ones who look good at the moment but will fail.”

Here’s more on his address.

Powell also gave the virtual commencement address at Sam Houston State University in 2020. See the program here.

A Houston-area school named after the icon

Powell said during his Sam Houston State University address that about 14 secondary and elementary schools across the country are named after him and that nothing “is as important as seeing (his) name on a school somewhere in the United States.” There is an elementary school with his name in Conroe Independent School District.

Ad

Powell Elementary is named after the icon.

Colin L. Powell Elementary School in Conroe Independent School District (Facebook/Powell ISD)

His reach into Harris County through America’s Promise

Powell also founded America’s Promise, now called America’s Promise Alliance. It’s an organization that helps children with a mission to “affirm our belief that no matter a young person’s race or ethnicity, address or income, gender or sexual orientation, immigration status, abilities or disabilities, or religion – every child deserves the opportunity to fulfill their American Dream and every adult has a responsibility to make it happen.” It’s a national organization founded in 1997 in Washington, DC. The program has several projects in Harris County.

Ties to the Texas-based Bush family

From Dallas, former President George W. Bush shared this statement Monday: “Laura and I are deeply saddened by the death of Colin Powell. He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam. Many presidents relied on Gen. Powell’s counsel and experience. He was National Security Adviser under President Reagan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under my father and President Clinton, and Secretary of State during my administration. He was such a favorite of presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom – twice. He was highly respected at home and abroad. And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man.”

Ad