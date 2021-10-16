Balloon release to be held Saturday for 6-year-old girl hit, killed by truck after getting off school bus

HOUSTON – A balloon release will be held Saturday for six-year-old Kaliyah Harris, who was struck by a truck and killed Wednesday moments after getting off a school bus in northwest Houston.

After getting off the bus at about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Harris attempted to the cross the street when she was struck by a pickup truck. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Harris to Texas Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The truck driver remained at the scene. Investigators determined the driver was not impaired when the collision occurred. No charged have been filed against the driver.

The balloon release for Harris will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday at 9601 W. Montgomery Road. Those who attend are urged to wear purple, pink or white.

Both Harris’s mother and father launched GoFundMe fundraisers in an effort to raise money for their daughter’s funeral.

