Man dies after he was shot, crashes into Houston furniture store

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man who was shot crashed into a furniture store and died.

It happened at the 11000 block of Westheimer Road near Wilcrest Drive in the Westchase area.

Police said at around 3 a.m. there was a conversation between two men in front of the Beverly Hills Furniture. Then shots were fired at the driver in a white Dodge Charger. Police said witnesses and evidence at the scene indicate the victim had been shot while sitting inside his vehicle.

The 40-year-old driver, who has not been identified, died at the scene, according to investigators.

Surveillance video of the furniture store caught the white Dodge Charger crashing toward the inside of the store.

Police said they are trying to find surveillance video of the suspect’s car, and the best description they have right now is a black Mercedes-Benz with dark wheels.

It was unclear what initially caused the shooting, but officers say it may possibly be a robbery.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.