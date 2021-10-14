Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

PHOTOS: Mr. Bones meets Miss Stella Tahn - Pearland neighbors create skeleton love story with Halloween decorations

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Pearland neighbors create love story with Halloween decorations (Erin Steele / Kelly Menning)

A pair of Green Tee Terrace residents are taking their home Halloween decorations to a new level.

Two neighbors in the Pearland neighborhood have set up their skeletons, staging multiple scenes of them as their relationship evolved.

Pictures shared with KPRC 2 show Mr. Bones and Miss Stella Tahn’s first meeting, engagement and bachelor and bachelorette party photos.

Check out the photos below:

Mr. Bones and Miss Stella Tahn (Kelly Menning)
Mr. Bones (Kelly Menning)
Miss Stella Tahn (Kelly Menning)
Mr. Bones and Miss Stella Tahn get engaged outside of Pearland home. (Kelly Menning)
Mr. Bones' Bachelor Party (Kelly Menning)

Have you seen incredible Halloween decorations where you are? Share the best from your neighborhood with us on Click2Pins.com! Be sure to let us know your neighborhood or city! We could share yours online and on-air.

