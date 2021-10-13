Do you recognize him? HPD asks for public’s help identifying man accused of aggravated robbery, sexual assault

Do you recognize him? HPD asks for public’s help identifying man accused of aggravated robbery and sexual assault

HOUSTON – Houston police have released suspect information related to an aggravated robbery and sexual assault in hopes of tracking down the man accused of the crime.

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m., a man robbed and sexually assaulted the victim in the area of East Memorial Loop Dr., the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division said.

During the incident, the man attacked the victim, held a sharp object close to their neck and threatened them with a gun in an attempt to steal their belongings. The man also sexually assaulted the victim numerous times during the incident, HPD said.

The man fled the scene in a white four-door sedan.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set Black man in his 30′s or early 40′s, approximately 6′03″, with a face tattoo on his right cheek and tattoos on his arms.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.