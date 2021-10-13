Caught on camera: Aggravated robbery at SW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – Houston police have released surveillance video of a violent robbery in southwest Houston in hopes of tracking down three men accused in the crime.

The video - shown below - is from an apartment complex in the 7700 block of Corporate Drive on Friday, Sept. 24 at 11 p.m. The victims were about to leave when they were approached by three armed men, who forced the victims out of their vehicle, the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division said.

The armed men went through the victims’ pockets and took their belongings before fleeing the scene in a light-colored four-door sedan, HPD said.

The suspects are described as Hispanic males, 17 to 20 years of age.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to report it directly to Crime Stoppers of Houston. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.