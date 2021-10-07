SWAT responding to reports of male barricaded inside southwest Houston apartment with baby, police say

SWAT responding to reports of man barricaded inside southwest Houston apartment with baby, police say

A male is reportedly barricaded in a a southwest Houston apartment with a baby, authorities said.

The male was heard threatening to hurt himself and the child, Houston police said.

HPD’s SWAT and hostage negotiations teams are en route to the apartment complex, located at 8100 Bellaire Boulevard.

