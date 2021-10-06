‘Backpack Bandit’ behind bars: Katy man accused of robbing 3 Houston-area banks in span of 2 weeks

Witnesses described the man as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5′11″ tall, with a thin build, according to the release.

A Houston-area bank robber dubbed the “backpack bandit” is now behind bars, authorities said.

19-year-old Sami Bin Silm of Katy, Texas is charged with three counts of bank robbery and is being held at the Federal Detention Center in downtown Houston.

Silm is accused of robbing three Houston-area banks during the two week period between Aug. 26 and Sept. 7. He used a military green or khaki backpack during the robberies, according to the FBI.

The first bank robbery occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at a Regions Bank located at 1502 Eldridge Parkway in west Houston. Upon entering the bank, the man walked behind the teller counter, pulled out a gun and ordered the employees to give him cash, according to a release from the FBI.

Police said the man placed the money in a military green or khaki backpack and left the bank.

Investigators believe the same man robbed another bank the following day.

At approximately 11:24 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 the suspect entered a Member’s Choice Credit Union located at 1657 South Fry Road in Katy, according to the release. Upon entering the bank, he pulled out his gun, corralled the employees behind the teller counter and demanded cash, which he reportedly placed inside the same backpack he was seen using during the Wednesday robbery.

Authorities have not yet released details regarding the third bank robbery Silm is accused of committing though they did say it occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at a bank in Richmond, Texas.

The FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force asked for the public’s help identifying and locating another bank robbery suspect, this one dubbed the “Boonie Hat Bandit.” He is described as a Black male of average build in his 30s who is approximately 6 feet tall.

According to the FBI, the Boonie Hat Bandit robbed a bank inside a northwest Houston grocery store located at 12009 Northwest Freeway. The man approached a teller, presented a threatening note and walked away with an undisclosed amount of money. During the robbery, the suspect wore a black long sleeve shirt, a gray zippered vest, an olive “boonie” sun hat, blue latex gloves and a black mask over his face.

#BREAKING Help identify this suspect dubbed the "Boonie Hat Bandit" who robbed the First Convenience Bank inside Joe V's grocery store in NW Houston today. The suspect is described as a tall, black male in his 30s. Any tips? Call @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS @hpdrobbery#HouNews pic.twitter.com/BtqzawZboA — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) October 6, 2021

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the Boonie Hat Bandit. Information can be reported over the phone at 713-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls made directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.