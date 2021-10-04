Do you recognize them? Video shows robbers who held up southwest Houston convenience store, shot clerk, police say

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Houston police are searching for two men they said robbed a convenience store at gunpoint in southwest Houston in mid-September.

Police said the robbery happened in the 12500 block of Hillcroft around 2:20 a.m. on Sept. 17 .

One of the men walked up to the counter and acted as if he was going to make a purchase, police said. When the clerk opened the cash register, the man pulled out a gun and demanded that money and cigarettes be placed in a bag.

Once the suspect had the bag, he walked out of the store with the second suspect and began to walk away from the store. The store clerk retrieved his own handgun, walked out of the store, and confronted the suspects.

The suspect then fired several rounds at the store clerk, striking him twice, and striking the glass on the front doors.

The men then fled to the apartments across the street. The store clerk was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said they also believe that the same suspects robbed another convenience store around three hours prior to this one about a block away.

The suspects are described like this by police:

Suspect No. 1: 20 to 30 years old, black shirt, blue pants and a San Francisco baseball cap.

Suspect No. 2: 20 to 30 years old, white muscle shirt, black pants and long black hair.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.