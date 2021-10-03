Mostly Cloudy icon
1 person killed, 2 others injured in shooting at mobile home park on Telephone Road, police say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

HOUSTON – One person was killed and two others were injured Sunday in a shooting at a mobile home park, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at a mobile home park at 1081 Telephone Road.

Houston police described the incident as a family disturbance.

This is a developing story.

