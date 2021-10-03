1 person killed, 2 others injured in shooting at mobile home park on Telephone Road, police say

HOUSTON – One person was killed and two others were injured Sunday in a shooting at a mobile home park, authorities said.
The shooting occurred at a mobile home park at 1081 Telephone Road.
HPD commanders & PIO are en route to a mobile home park at 10801 Telephone Rd on preliminary reports that at least 3 persons were shot during a family disturbance. One person is deceased.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 3, 2021
No other info known at this time. Please avoid the area. #hounews pic.twitter.com/BRX7kHdMSF
Houston police described the incident as a family disturbance.
