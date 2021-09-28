Conroe apartment residents see sweeping change just days after exposed conditions

CONROE, Texas – A relentless advocate for a community in Conroe has been able to bring changes to an apartment complex that badly needed it. KPRC 2 first reported about the Tall Timbers Apartments on September 21, and days later the community advocate and residents said rapid changes are being made. Residents said they are hopeful to have more livable conditions.

The Tall Timbers Apartments in Conroe has a new hustle and bustle. Residents said there is a lot of activity: renovations, painting, flooring and installation.

“I just want to see the kids have something special here,” Ladon Johnson, founder of non-profit Good Brothers & Sisters of Montgomery County, said.

Johnson grew up in this neighborhood, sleeping on the very steps that are now filled with paint buckets. This complex means a lot to Johnson. So when Johnson saw many of the residents living in deplorable conditions including moldy walls, rotted walls and rat infested units, Johnson could not sit and do nothing.

Ad

“We have to step up and step out. We can’t be scared,” Johnson said.

On September 21, Johnette Davis and Rosalynn Kizzee invited KPRC 2 into their apartments and showed KPRC the black mold, holes, filth and other conditions they were living in claiming they made their families sick.