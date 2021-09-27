Galveston police chief will step down in October to pursue new career opportunity, department says

GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston Police Department announced Monday Police Chief Vernon Hale will resign, stating that Hale will step down at the end of October to pursue “another career opportunity.”

The Galveston Police Department selected Hale as its police chief in December 2017. Hale began serving as chief several months later in February 2018. Hale was the third chief in the department’s history to be selected from outside the agency.

“I have served the City of Galveston, the Galveston Police Department, and the community with all of my heart. It is simply time for me to explore another professional opportunity,” Chief Hale said in a statement. “I want to thank all of the men and women I served for their compassion and commitment to duty. I would also like to thank the Community, City Council, and City Manager for their continued support throughout this incredible journey serving the oldest municipal police department in the State of Texas.”

Ad

Prior to joining the Galveston Police Department, Hale served as a Deputy Chief with the Dallas Police Department, where he served for 26 years.

“We knew when we hired Vernon that he was destined for bigger and better things than Galveston could ever offer,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said in a statement. “We were blessed to have Vernon on our team for as long as we have, and we wish him well as he continues to progress in his law enforcement career.”

Following Hale’s departure, Assistant Chief Doug Balli will serve as the interim police chief.

“We are fortunate to have a seasoned veteran officer like Doug to step in and lead the Department while the City undertakes its search for a new Chief,” Deputy City Manager Dan Buckley said in a statement.