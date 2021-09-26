Ex-boyfriend blamed in deadly shooting at a southwest Houston hotel, police say

Homicide investigators with HPD are at the scene in SW Houston after a man was fatally shot

HOUSTON – A man was shot multiple times at a southwest Houston hotel and police say they believe the suspect is the ex-boyfriend of a woman who was also at the scene.

The fatal shooting occurred on the second floor of the Frontier Inn at 11230 Southwest Freeway around 2 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, Houston police investigators say they found the man had suffered “multiple gunshot wounds.” The woman on scene was unharmed.

A person believed to be a witness - who jumped from the second story - has been detained by police for questioning.

Police believe the suspect fled in a black, 4-door vehicle.