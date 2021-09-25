Sgt. Michael Vance recovering in hospital after fatal Monday shootout in northeast Harris County

Harris County Precinct Five Deputy Constable Anton Mawhood froze the morning his phone rang Monday.

“Hands down, one the toughest phone calls that you can receive,” Mawhood said.

It was a tough day for all local members of law enforcement. Two Houston Police Officers were shot while serving a warrant in northeast Harris County.

Senior Police Officer William “Bill” Jeffery was killed during a shootout with the suspect, Deon Ledet. Sergeant Michael Vance survived, although he was shot and remains in recovery at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Deputy Mawhood spent over two decades with HPD, leaving in 2018 for Precinct Five.

He spent some of that time paired with Sgt. Vance.

“I met Mike probably about 16 years ago. At the time I was working with the Houston Police Department, I was assigned to the westside command,” he said.

At times, Mawhood and Vance would partner together. They did so a fair amount in 2005, during Houston’s response to Hurricane Katrina.

“Mike has a calm cool, collected, disposition about him,” Deputy Mawhood said.

“He’s just always has been the kind of friend that, he’s always here for you,” he continued.

The gratitude Deputy Mawhood expressed gratitude over Sgt. Vance’s survival was tempered by the loss of Senior Police Officer Jeffery.

“Every job in life is important, but I think what makes law enforcement unique is the fact that an officer can go to work and you you know… it’s a little more than a bad day at the office, as we saw on Monday.”

Deputy Mawhood said he spoke with Sgt. Vance this week. He said his friend remains in positive spirits.

“Everyday has been good news. So, we’re thankful and grateful,” he said.