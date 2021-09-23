Viral video update: 2 students now charged in beating caught on camera at Sterling High School, authorities say

HOUSTON – Two students are now charged with assault after a video of on-campus assault on a 15-year-old boy at Sterling High School went viral.

RELATED: Advocacy group speaks out after they say viral video shows student ‘savagely beaten’ in HISD campus cafeteria

More than a week after the video went viral, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said it did accept Class A assault charges for the two juveniles they say were involved in this incident. The charge is a misdemeanor for both juveniles.

During a press conference Thursday with LULAC and FIEL Houston, Houston Independent School District Superintendent Millard House II told reporters that the district is doing everything possible to provide a safe environment for students, as part of his 90-day plan.

Ad

Both LULAC and FIEL spoke out after a viral video showed a 15-year-old boy from Sterling High School was “savagely beaten” by two boys during lunchtime.

“Any concern that involves a child not being safe concerns me,” House said. “Whether if its a physical assault, whether if it’s (COVID-19), it all concerns me.”

The superintendent said the district has coordinated with the district attorney’s office “in types of situations like these.” He also said he will coordinate with both LULAC and FIEL to make sure children are safe.