HOUSTON – To commemorate the 30th anniversary of former Texas Gov. Ann Richards’ inauguration, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis will highlight “50 “Ann Banners” on display in downtown Houston.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event as it becomes available. You can watch in the video player above.