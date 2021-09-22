‘Hoax bomb’ found in River Plantation subdivision in Montgomery County, authorities say

Montgomery County authorities said they found a “hoax bomb” in the River Plantation subdivision in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

Just before 5 p.m., Montgomery County firefighters and law enforcement were dispatched to reports of a suspicious object on the side of the road in the 500 block of Brandon Road. Caney Creek Firefighters and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies secured the area and requested that the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office Bomb Squad respond.

Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office bomb technicians analyzed the suspected explosive device utilizing their training and equipment, and ultimately decided to neutralize the object in place, authorities said in a news release. After the device was rendered safe, authorities said they determined that it consisted of a backpack and materials, purposely built to appear to be a bomb.

Montgomery County authorities respond to reports of a suspicious device on Sept. 21, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The manufacture or possession of a hoax bomb is a criminal offense. MCFMO explosives investigators and their federal partners are conducting a criminal investigation at this time and anyone with information is asked to contact the MCFMO at (936) 538-8288.