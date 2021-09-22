Ambulance rolls over in multi-vehicle crash in Atascocita area

Authorities are working to clear the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving an ambulance in northeast Harris County.

ATASCOCITA, Texas – Authorities are working to clear the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving an ambulance in northeast Harris County.

The accident happened on FM 1960 East near Kings Parkway, according to a tweet by the Atascocita Fire Department.

Officials said three vehicles were involved in the crash, including one ambulance that rolled over onto its side.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the ambulance was hit by a vehicle causing it to roll over. One patient and paramedic reported unknown injuries, officials said.

Officials said the person with injuries was transported to a hospital. The driver of the ambulance did not report injuries, according to FHD. Two people from the third vehicle are being evaluated on scene.

Investigators are working to learn more about the crash.