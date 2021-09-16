Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announces ongoing efforts to help fund minority-owned small businesses in the area

HOUSTON – Mayor Turner held a news conference Wednesday to announce the second round of Comcast RISE Investment Fund grants for Houston area minority-owned small businesses.

The Comcast RISE Investment Fund is focused on small businesses in Harris and Fort Bend Counties that have been in business for three or more years with one to 25 employees. Eligible businesses can apply online at www.ComcastRISE.com from Oct. 1 through Oct. 14 for one of the 100, $10,000 grants.

For more information and the applications to apply for either the grant program or the marketing and technology services, go to www.ComcastRISE.com.