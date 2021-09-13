Do you recognize him? Police looking for suspect responsible robbing maintenance worker

Do you recognize him? Police looking for suspect responsible for aggravated robbery.

Authorities are asking for your help to identify the person who robbed a maintenance worker in late August.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division released a video of the suspect involved in the incident which occurred Aug. 31 at the 12900 block of Brant Rock Drive in Houston.

According to police, a maintenance worker was working inside of an empty apartment when an man entered and pointed a gun at his head while demanding his property.

The maintenance worker told police that the suspect locked the front door to the apartment and forced him into the kitchen while going through his work bag.

The suspect removed two drills, a speaker, and the employee’s cell phone.

According to police, the suspect ran back to his vehicle, an older model Honda Accord, which had a fake temporary plate that did not turn up any leads.

Police offered the following suspect description: Black male, 25 years old, 6′1 to 6′3, 170 pounds, blue hoodie and gray shorts.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.