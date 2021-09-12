Fort Bend ISD school remembers graduate who was killed on 9/11

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Stephen F. Austin High School in Sugar Land held a special ceremony on Friday to honor victims of the September 11 attacks, including one of their own. Naval Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Caballero was a 1998 graduate of the school. He was working at the Pentagon as an Electronics Technician at the time of the attacks.

Caballero’s sister, Claudia, shared a photo of her brother lifting weights and told KPRC 2, “This picture speaks a thousand words to me. I’m sure all his friends were standing around in competition with each other to see how much they could each curl. He was such a jokester!” The 21-year-old sailor is fondly remembered, with tributes pouring in from friends and family online every year around the anniversary of 9/11.

According to the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, Petty Officer Caballero received honors including the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and a Purple Heart. Caballero was laid to rest at Houston National Cemetery.

