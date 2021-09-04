More than 100 people gather for balloon release to honor Instagram model Miss Mercedes Morr

HOUSTON – Over 100 people gathered Friday night at Terry Hershey Park, many of them crying and sharing hugs along with stories of 33-year-old about Janae Gagnier.

“All of her friends are helping me do everything I need to do to get my life back to normal,” Mark Gagnier, Janae’s father said,

“I appreciate, I appreciate all of you. Much love to you, and thank you for celebrating my baby,” said Jeanetta Grover, Janae’smother.

The Instagram model and social media influencer who was known by her more than 2.6 million followers on Instagram as “Mercedes Morr,” was killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Richmond on Sunday, according to investigators.

Authorities are still determining a motive in the case, but don’t believe there was a relationship between Janae and the suspect in the case.

Friday evening, many loved ones released balloons in her memory as they remembered her.

“I teased her about everything. That was my baby, and I’m gonna miss and love her,” said Mark.

Family and friends also comforted each other as they’re still working to process the tragic loss.

“How amazing to see the balloon release and the number of people that were out here to show love,” said Jeanetta.

