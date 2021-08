HOUSTON – A fire at a west Houston apartment complex has been put out after the Houston Fire Department responded to the call Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 6:07 a.m. at The Park on Westview apartment complex on Westview Drive near Gessner Road, authorities said.

Authorities said there were no reports of injuries or rescues. Firefighters were about to put the fire out just before 7 a.m., officials said.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.