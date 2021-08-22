Driver sought after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash, Houston police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a diver who fatally struck a pedestrian on Antoine Street in northwest Houston before fleeing the crash scene.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of Antoine Drive.

Investigators said the pedestrian was walking in or near the roadway when a driver in an older model Chevrolet pickup truck fatally struck her. The unidentified driver fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The woman was declared deceased at the scene, police said.

The case remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department. The investigation is in its preliminary stages.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 247-4072 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).