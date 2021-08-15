VIDEO: 2 men rob Willowbrook Mall cell phone store at gunpoint

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division asked for the public’s assistance identifying the men responsible for an aggravated robbery.

On Thursday, August 12 at approximately 6:50 p.m., two males entered a cell phone store inside Willowbrook Mall, located at 2000 Willowbrook Mall in northwest Houston.

Upon entering the store, the pair briefly acted like customers before one of the males pulled out a handgun and forced the employees into the back office, according to the Houston Police Department.

The suspects then removed cell phones and cash from a safe before fleeing the location in an unknown direction, according to the Houston Police Department.

The case remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls made directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.