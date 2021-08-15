HPD: Officer hits, kills pedestrian on Bissonnet Street

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer hit and killed a pedestrian Saturday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. in the 10000 Block of Bissonnet Street.

Officers with the Houston Police Department were attempting to catch up to a suspect they were surveilling. As a patrol unit was traveling west on Bissonnet, a pedestrian exited a nearby bus station and ran out into the street. The officer struck the man, who was thrown by the impact, said Sgt. David Rose with HPD’s Vehicular Crimes Division.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, Houston police said.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division were called to the scene and ultimately determined the pedestrian was at fault.

Several witnesses at the scene corroborated the statement officers’ gave, said Rose.