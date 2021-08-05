Cloudy icon
Man dies in crash in northeast Houston; part of Eastex Freeway shut down, police say

Police say the driver at fault may have been intoxicated

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Brittany Jeffers, Reporter

Police said they are investigating a crash that left a man dead in northeast Houston on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
Police said they are investigating a crash that left a man dead in northeast Houston on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – Police said they are investigating a crash that left a man dead in northeast Houston Thursday.

Officers said the crash happened on the Eastex Freeway near Greens Road around 1:58 a.m.

According to investigators, a man died after his SUV was rear-ended by a pickup truck. Police said there were children inside of the SUV, but they are okay.

A man and woman inside of the truck were believed to have been intoxicated during the crash, investigators said.

Police said they don’t know the condition of the driver that was at fault.

Officers said the North Belt and VCD will have the inbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway at Greens Road shut down.

