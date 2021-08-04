Do you recognize him? Man accused of purchasing several ‘high-priced’ items with stolen credit card

Police searching for man accused of using stolen credit card to make several luxury purchases

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of credit card abuse.

On Tuesday, June 9, Houston police said a man entered a department store, located in the 2700 block of S. Kirkwood, and used a credit card that had been stolen during a carjacking to purchase several high-priced items.

Police said the man purchased several items on the credit card until it eventually declined any further purchases.

Investigators believe the suspect retrieved the credit card after the carjacking. Police said a woman was at her apartment complex, located in the 2900 block of S. Gessner, when she parked her car near a dumpster to throw away some trash.

Moments later, the woman told police that an unknown female got into the driver’s seat of her vehicle and pointed a gun at her before driving off.

Police said the woman’s vehicle was later recovered in the 1900 block of Sakowitz.

The carjacking suspect was described as a Black woman, 20 to 30 years old, standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighing 120 pounds. Police said she wore a black hoodie.

Anyone with information about the carjacking or the credit card abuse suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.