29-year-old Spring man arrested, charged after deputies say he admitted to soliciting minors online

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Sean King, 29, accused of soliciting minors online, deputies said. (KPRC)

GALVESTON COUNTY – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Spring after authorities say he was communicating with a minor inappropriately online.

Sean Carter King was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor. His bond has been set at $20,000 for each charge.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Department said they began investigating King after receiving a report that he had been communicating with a minor inappropriately in Galveston County.

Investigators said King later being communicating with a Galveston County deputy, who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s department obtained a search warrant for King’s residence and questioned him on Thursday. Deputies said King admitted to communicating inappropriately and soliciting sexually explicit photos from several minor girls.

