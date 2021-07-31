29-year-old Spring man arrested, charged after deputies say he admitted to soliciting minors online

GALVESTON COUNTY – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Spring after authorities say he was communicating with a minor inappropriately online.

Sean Carter King was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor. His bond has been set at $20,000 for each charge.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Department said they began investigating King after receiving a report that he had been communicating with a minor inappropriately in Galveston County.

Investigators said King later being communicating with a Galveston County deputy, who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s department obtained a search warrant for King’s residence and questioned him on Thursday. Deputies said King admitted to communicating inappropriately and soliciting sexually explicit photos from several minor girls.