What you need to know about the new Fort Bend County app and website address

A screen still of the Fort Bend County website with an image showing the new mobile app.

RICHMOND, Texas – Fort Bend County judge KP George announced some changes to how employees and residents of Fort Bend County can find information.

George said since he was voted in as county judge, he has been focused on improving communication and transparency, so the shortening of the web address and the creation of a mobile app have been a long time coming.

According to George, he received complaints about the original Fort Bend County domain being too long and it caused issues for those who had to type it out. That is why the domain was shorted from fortbendcountytx.gov to FBCTX.gov.

For those who have the old domain saved or bookmarked, George said the address will still take you to the correct website.

George also emphasized the launch of the new mobile app, which he said is much needed because the county did not have one and many residents only have access to smart phones and not desktops.

Ad

The creation of the MyFBC mobile app will allow people to get information from Fort Bend County in a more convenient and mobile-friendly way.

“From viewing live feeds from Commissioner’s Court to finding the nearest animal shelter, or looking up public records to getting notified of emergency alerts, you have the county right at your fingertips,” according to the website.

The new website and app are now live. People can get the MyFBC app from the Apple or Google Play store.