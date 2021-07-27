Swimmers and softball team looking to continue hot streak for Team USA while Biles, Chiles look for redemption

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Lydia Jacoby of Team Unites States reacts before the Women's 100m breatstroke final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

Tokyo – Incoming University of Texas freshman Lydia Jacoby has earned one of the latest gold medals for Team USA. The 17-year-old took first place in a nail-biting women’s 100-meter breaststroke. It was another thrilling day in Tokyo as Team USA racks up more medals. The team is pressing to make it to the podium in every sport and in gymnastics Spring’s Simone Biles and the team is looking to re-establish dominance.

After a rocky start found the women’s gymnastics team in second place in a qualifying round for the first time in 11 years of international competition Biles and Jordan Chiles will try to help Team USA win gold in the team all-around final. Simone has qualified in all four individual events but U.S. dominance in women’s gymnastics is in jeopardy without a redemptive effort against the Russian team.

Team USA has been nearly flawless on the softball field. A perfect 5-0 after a walk-off homer against host nation Japan Monday. The two teams meet in the gold match for a chance for the Americans to reclaim the top spot on the podium after losing to Japan in 2008 -- the last time softball was played in the Olympics. Houston’s Cat Osterman -- who will take the mound -- hopes to help the team continue their momentum.

“It feels great,” she said. “No matter what’s thrown at us, we’ll be able to withstand it.”

Another local athlete is looking to help the American rugby team earn a medal. Kevon Williams is a graduate of Westbury High School, where he played football before taking up the sport. Williams is hoping to propel Team USA past the quarterfinals after drawing a tough match against powerhouse South Africa.

USA Swimming is looking to continue its hot streak in Tokyo. The team has the majority of U.S. medals so far in these games.

“We were making history. Each heat was breaking, setting the Olympic record,” said star Katie Ledecky. “Can’t wait for the final in two days.”