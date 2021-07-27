Man shot in stomach after lunging at armed man during argument about noise level in motel, HPD says

John Mahavier, 30, is charged in connection with a shooting at a southeast Houston motel.

HOUSTON – Two men were injured following a shooting at a southeast Houston motel.

The incident happened around 8:25 a.m. Monday at the Diamon Inn along the Gulf Freeway not far from Hobby Airport, Houston police said.

Authorities said John Mahavier and Ned Roberson had both rented rooms at the motel and were staying next door to each other when they got into an argument about noise levels coming through the wall.

Roberson went into the lobby to complain, but as he was speaking with an employee, police said Mahavier approached Roberson and the two got into another heated argument that led to Mahavier pulling out a pistol.

When Roberson saw the weapon, the 52-year-old lunged at Mahavier to prevent from being harmed, police said. That is when the 30-year-old fired at Roberson, hitting him in the stomach, authorities said.

Police said Roberson was able to wrestle the gun away from Mahavier and hit him over the head. Both men were transported to a hospital and are expected to recover.

Investigators spoke with Mahavier and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and decided to charge him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

Mahavier was taken into custody without further incident.