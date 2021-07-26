Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women announces $201M expansion; Here’s what is changing

HOUSTON – Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women announced Monday that it plans a $201 million expansion in the Texas Medical Center.

The expansion will be in phases and over multiple years. The full expansion is expected to be completed in 2024. The first phase of the expansion plan is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.

“This expansion plan will not only allow us to increase our delivery volume by about 30%, but will also allow us have more space for specialized clinics and specific programs that will cater to women at every stage of life,” said Dr. Michael Belfort, OB/GYN-in-Chief at Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women and professor and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Baylor College of Medicine. “Patients come from all across the country and the globe to access our world-renowned medical experts and the full continuum of care we offer mothers and babies. We are looking forward to increasing our capacity to offer the best care to every woman and child, from the healthiest to the sickest.”

The $201 million expansion plan includes transforming the former Baylor Clinic building, located at 6620 Main St., into part of Texas Children’s sprawling campus in the Texas Medical Center, renaming it Main Tower. The building, which will be connected to the Pavilion for Women via a new sky bridge, provides Texas Children’s with about 190,000 additional square feet of usable space.

The plan includes three phases:

•Phase 1: Relocate the Women’s Assessment Center from the 11th floor of the Pavilion for Women to the first floor and backfill the 11th floor with a 14-bed induction and observation unit.

•Phase 2: Prepare Main Tower for occupancy and relocate outpatient OB/GYN practices from the Pavilion for Women to Main Tower.

•Phase 3: Backfill the Pavilion for Women with additional inpatient care capacity.