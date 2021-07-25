HPD: Gunman followed man from bar after altercation, fired multiple rounds before shooting different man at another bar

HPD: Gunman followed man from bar after altercation, shot another man in the ankle at different bar

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a gunman they said followed a man from a bar and fired his gun multiple times before going to another bar and shooting a man in the ankle overnight.

At approximately 3:18 a.m., officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to 810 Beechnut in reference to reports a shooting had just occurred in a parking lot there.

When officers arrived they located a male victim in his mid-40s who had sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation determined the shooting was likely part of a string of related incidents involving the same suspect.

Prior to the shooting on Beechnut, another person got into an altercation with a suspect in a parking lot outside Bombshells Sports Bar. That complainant left the parking lot and drove to a Chevron gas station located at 6590 Southwest Fwy. The suspect followed the complainant and discharged his weapon in the air multiple times before driving off. The complainant called the police, who filed a report.

Later, a man matching the suspect description of the shooter from the Bombshell Sport Bar incident approached someone walking out of El Punto De Oro Cabaret Latino. The victim told the officer the suspect said he had a gun and threatened to shoot him. Then, the suspect fired several rounds into the ground. One of the bullets struck the victim in the ankle. The suspect fled the scene.

Investigators said the shooting suspect is a young Hispanic male, about 5′5′', who appeared to be in his mid-20s. He was driving a black Silverdo pickup truck.