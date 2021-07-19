Galveston County Health District confirms 156 COVID-19 cases, including fully vaccinated residents, tied to recent church camp outbreak

More than 125 youth, adults test positive for COVID-19 after outbreak at Clear Creek Community Church camp

HOUSTON – The Galveston County Health District has confirmed 156 COVID-19 cases, including fully vaccinated residents, were tied to the recent outbreak at a church camp.

Health officials said 25 of those test samples have tested positive for the Delta variant. Officials said out of the 156 cases, 20 fully vaccinated residents tested positive for the coronavirus. The health district identifies those cases as “breakthrough cases.”

In addition to the 156 cases, another 10 county residents have self-reported testing positive for the virus to the health district, according to officials. The health district said it will continue investigating those reports as they are not all confirmed cases.

